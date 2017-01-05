Pharrell and Ellen Condemn Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Comments on Ellen

Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

For the La La Land Lyricists, Getting Hired Was Like Looking in the Mirror

How Benj Pasek and Justin Paul met their doppelgängers and wrote the words for the year's hottest musical.

9 mins ago

Who Should Win at the Golden Globes This Weekend?

Moonlight or Manchester by the Sea? This Is Us or Game of Thrones?

8:52 a.m.

El-P on Run the Jewels 3 and That Apocalypse He’s Been Warning Us About

"I like the fact that me and Mike can kinda be assholes and also be good at the same time when we write these lyrics."

8:34 a.m.

DC Comics’ Watchmen Revival Could Go Very, Very Wrong

Are Alan Moore's characters about to be thrown into a high-octane adventure alongside the kinds of figures they were designed to mock?

2:25 a.m.

Jeff Bridges Accepts National Board of Review Award in Honor of Standing Rock Protesters

Bridges thanked the protesters for looking out "for all of our interests."

1:50 a.m.

Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins on Being the First Black Director to Win a National Board of Review Award and the Question of Who Gets Considered

"There were certain people who just weren't considered. For so long, they were never considered."

1:07 a.m.

Michael Keaton Says He Didn’t Do Batman Forever Because Batman Forever’s Script ‘Sucked’

Michael Keaton and Joel Schumacher suffered some creative differences.

12:01 a.m.

Girl Meets World Meets Cancellation

No longer a girl meeting world, never to become a woman meeting world.

Yesterday at 11:23 p.m.

Boy George Accused of Biphobia After String of Controversial Tweets

The singer immediately got defensive.

Yesterday at 9:59 p.m.

Nashville Gets in on After-Show Rush With Nashchat, Though Chris Hardwick Will Probably Sit This One Out

The cast and crew will debrief Nashville happenings on a Facebook Live chat.

