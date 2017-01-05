Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Miss Golden Globe Has a Hard Job: Handling Hollywood's Drunk People

She's beauty and she's grace — and she's good at handling drunk people.

23 mins ago

Thank You, Golden Globes, for Recognizing How Great Aaron Taylor-Johnson Was in Nocturnal Animals

As Ray Marcus in Nocturnal Animals, Aaron Taylor-Johnson might've been a surprise nominee — but he deserves it.

29 mins ago

18 Upcoming Horror Movies We’re Excited for in 2017

2016 has left some big shoes to fill.

10:12 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Is Rich Enough to Ruin Your Life With Giant Teddy Bears

Mutually assured plushtruction.

10:05 a.m.

This Stunning Shot in Children of Men Was Completely an Accident

If only we could all make these kinds of mistakes.

9:36 a.m.

Pharrell and Ellen Condemn Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Comments on Ellen

"There's no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on."

9:30 a.m.

For the La La Land Lyricists, Getting Hired Was Like Looking in the Mirror

How Benj Pasek and Justin Paul met their doppelgängers and wrote the words for the year's hottest musical.

9:27 a.m.

Who Should Win at the Golden Globes This Weekend?

Moonlight or Manchester by the Sea? This Is Us or Game of Thrones?

8:52 a.m.

El-P on Run the Jewels 3 and That Apocalypse He’s Been Warning Us About

"I like the fact that me and Mike can kinda be assholes and also be good at the same time when we write these lyrics."

8:34 a.m.

DC Comics’ Watchmen Revival Could Go Very, Very Wrong

Are Alan Moore's characters about to be thrown into a high-octane adventure alongside the kinds of figures they were designed to mock?

