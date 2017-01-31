Phish Will Take Over New York City With a 13-Show MSG Residency
Trey & Co. start grooving on July 21.
Die-hard Phans woke up this morning to see the Phish signal shining bright in the morning sky (it looks like Trey Anastasio giving you a super-relaxed smile) and now they finally know why. The Baker's Dozen tour will bring America's favorite jam band to Madison Square Garden this summer for 13 shows stretching from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, August 6. Phish also announced they will not be touring this fall. Fans can submit ticket requests to Phish Tickets between now and February 12, with tickets becoming available to the general public on February 17. In addition to passes to individual shows, true believers can pony up for all 13 nights for the price of 12. How much chill can the average person take? How many grooves can the human skeleton absorb and still keep rocking? Thirteen days worth? Maybe it's finally time for you to find out.