Watch Bosephus and Jandana Celebrate the Return of Playing House Season 3 With Their Own Reality Show
Time to bust out your crawdaddy crawl.
Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair are back for season three of USA's Playing House in 2017, and while their dynamic duo Maggie and Emma are still living, laughing, and loving it up in Pinebrook, Connecticut, their alter egos, Bosephus and Jandana, are stirring up trouble down in the bayou. Trouble, of course, is what you call it when you're so good at dancing, a stranger has to get her vagina reconstructed from the ground up. So hold on to your tangelos. It's gonna be a bumpy ride.