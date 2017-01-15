The Weirdos Are Packing It In: Portlandia Renewed for Eighth and Final Season

Hide your children and your man-buns, because Portlandia is disappearing from view. The vanguard of weirdo culture has been renewed for an eighth and final season. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein announced their intention to end the IFC comedy at the TCAs. The show is currently airing its seventh season, with the final run set to debut sometime in 2018. Of course, this is the era of peak TV, where death is but an ill-begotten memory and there's no real reason to believe Portlandia is kaput for good. In Brownstein's own words, "I think nothing ever really ends anyway." Still, it's a bummer for the interim. Where oh where will all the wigs go?