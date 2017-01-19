The Power Rangers Reboot Trailer Uses a Kanye Song So You Know It’s Morphin Time

The quickest way to tip off fans that this is a cool and hip movie is to include a Kanye song, so the trailer for the Power Rangers reboot settles on an auspicious pick: "Power." This is an origin story of five teens-turned-superheroes after all — "We were all in the same place at the same time when Billy found those coins!" — so the transition from homeroom to hero needs a particularly rousing piece of music. In the reboot, five 20-somethings play the teen titans Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, Blue Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Black Ranger, helped out by a spunky robot voiced by Bill Hader. They're tasked by their ancient alien mentor Zordon (Brian Cranston) to protect the Earth. The baddie here is good-ranger-gone-bad Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks, wielding a scepter that looks like a discarded illustration from Michael Jackson's Dangerous album cover), who has the gilded villain named Goldar at her disposal. No one man should have all that power ... so see the rangers split it among five stars when Power Rangers is released March 24.