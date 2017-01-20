Get Through the Trump Presidency With an Updating Playlist of 1,000 Days of 1,000 Protest Songs

The musical pickings at Trump's inauguration were pretty slim, but there's no shortage of songs available to those who are currently protesting our new president, nor will there be down the line. A new project from the people that brought you 30 days of anti-Trump songs in the lead-up to the election and 100 days of protest songs after the inauguration will compile a playlist of 1,000 songs throughout the rest of Trump's administration. Sharing a few selections with the 100-days project, "1,000 Days, 1,000 Songs" has set out to create a playlist of protest songs that will continuously update on every weekday for the next four years (counting today, there are 987 days left until election day 2020 and 1,046 until the next inauguration). Founded by Dave Eggers, the project will include selections from different artists, musicians, authors, and others. The playlist begins, of course, with a live version of R.E.M's "It's the End of the World As We Know It." "The White House we've known for the last eight years — one that projected inclusion, compassion, intellectual rigor, and progress — is gone," Eggers said. "But it's not the end of the world. It's the beginning of the fight. No, we don't feel fine, but we can feel inspired to act. Despair will not help the millions who are newly vulnerable. Time to get to work."