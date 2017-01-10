Pretty Little Liars Is Getting Another Time Jump

Ah, Rosewood, always one to bring the ruckus. It's a sad fact that Freeform's long-standing teen dramedy Pretty Little Liars will be ending when the second half of its final season begins airing in April, and the cast and crew have been notoriously tight-lipped about what mischief will occur in the remaining 10 episodes. (Enjoy the short trailer that has been released, though, if you're so inclined.) We're only now getting a first taste of what to expect when we meet up once again with the Liars this spring, as a few notable faces appeared at the Television Critics Association press tour to discuss the rapidly approaching end. Perhaps most noteworthy was the news revealed by showrunner I. Marlene King that there would be a "one-year time jump" in place before the series concludes, and that numerous supporting characters will make surprise appearances. "I think we ended up getting every single person," King said, minus the ones who have died. Additionally, the second half of the season will contain a special musical number. "All of them have incredible hidden talents and singing happens to be one of them," executive producer Oliver Goldstick explained. "And I thought it was a shame that we didn't utilize that, and we found a way to platform it in one of the episodes in the last 10." Because everyone secretly knows "A" is a baritone, duh.