Prince Preferred to Keep His Money in Mansions and 67 Gold Bars

Your raspberry beret was a steal at the secondhand store, but what is its market value once Prince assumes ownership? Bremer Trust, the wealth-management company performing an independent asset assessment of the singer's estate, submitted their inventory of the late musician's finances and possessions to Minnesota's Carver County District Court this past week. As it turns out, the Purple One was not one for an elaborate stock portfolio. Instead, he owned $25.4 million in the form of 12 properties in Carver and Hennepin counties, kept 67 bars of gold worth $840,000, and had “$110,000 in four bank accounts, unclaimed property, capital credits and cash.” His companies Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing, and LotusFlow3r also had over $6 million in cash. However, while the Minnesota Star Tribune points out that Prince’s holdings were estimated to be worth between $100 to $300 million at the time of his death, much of that valuation has yet to be determined, including the worth of any as-yet unreleased recordings, personal items the singer owned including motorcycles and cars, and his copyrights. While there is still a lot unknown about the ultimate dollar value of Prince's worldly possessions, the important part is this: There exists a possibility that someone might have had Prince as a landlord, and that is truly a gift beyond price.