Priyanka Chopra Got Through a Concussion With the Help of Amy Schumer’s Soothing Audiobook Voice

Sounds like Audible.com has a new customer base they should explore: the recently concussed. Quantico star Priyanka Chopra was briefly hospitalized last week, after slipping during an on-set stunt and striking her head on a car bumper. Having suffered a concussion, the actress was required to take three days off work and limit herself to an extremely restricted range of activities. Luckily, the curative medicine of Amy Schumer's speaking voice was there to heal her. "I was taken to the ER, and they did a CAT scan and they said it was a concussion, so I had to take three days off work,” Chopra recounted to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday at the People's Choice Awards. "I just sat on my couch and literally just listened to audiobooks. I was, like, listening to Amy Schumer talk to me through the weekend. I was listening to her book because I couldn’t watch TV, I couldn’t read a book, so I just had Amy Schumer in my ears the whole weekend.” Coming soon: Get your medical-grade audiobooks wherever they are sold.