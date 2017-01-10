Deadpool, La La Land, and Moonlight Among 10 Producers Guild Nominees

By
Photo: Twentienth Century Fox

An award from the Producers Guild of America is a good sign for Oscar glory, and the guild just announced the ten feature films on its short list. La La Land and Moonlight, continuing their post–Golden Globes glow, scored nominations, as did Deadpool. Notably absent: Silence, Jackie, and Globes sleeper sensation Hidden Fences. Zootopia and Finding Dory are among the five animated movies up for an award. The guild will hand out their honors on January 28. See the full list of nominated films below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde

Deadpool
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner

Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut

Hell or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn

Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi

La La Land
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

Manchester by the Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh

Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner


Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Finding Dory
Producer: Lindsey Collins

Kubo and the Two Strings
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Moana
Producer: Osnat Shurer

The Secret Life of Pets
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Zootopia
Producer: Clark Spencer
 

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

Dancer
Producer: Gabrielle Tana

The Eagle Huntress
Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell

Life, Animated
Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams

O.J.: Made in America
Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow

Tower
Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride