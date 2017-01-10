Deadpool, La La Land, and Moonlight Among 10 Producers Guild Nominees
<em>La La Land</em> and <em>Moonlight </em>continue their post–Golden Globes glow.
An award from the Producers Guild of America is a good sign for Oscar glory, and the guild just announced the ten feature films on its short list. La La Land and Moonlight, continuing their post–Golden Globes glow, scored nominations, as did Deadpool. Notably absent: Silence, Jackie, and Globes sleeper sensation Hidden Fences. Zootopia and Finding Dory are among the five animated movies up for an award. The guild will hand out their honors on January 28. See the full list of nominated films below.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde
Deadpool
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner
Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black
Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut
Hell or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi
La La Land
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Manchester by the Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh
Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Finding Dory
Producer: Lindsey Collins
Kubo and the Two Strings
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Moana
Producer: Osnat Shurer
The Secret Life of Pets
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Zootopia
Producer: Clark Spencer
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
Dancer
Producer: Gabrielle Tana
The Eagle Huntress
Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell
Life, Animated
Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams
O.J.: Made in America
Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
Tower
Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride