Georgia College Offering ‘Southernness’ Course All About OutKast
I'm sorry Ms. Jackson, <em>this course is for real.</em>
Hey ya! A Languages, Literature, and Philosophy professor at Georgia's Armstrong State University will be offering a course on the seminal hip-hop duo OutKast this coming spring semester for a few lucky students. Titled "OutKast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South," professor Regina Bradley told the Savannah Morning News that her upper-level English course will explore the numerous ways in which André 3000 and Big Boi's "ideas about the South and southernness seep into other Southern writers"; students will listen to and analyze all of OutKast's albums, as well as other albums in the genre, and examine how hip-hop can be used for political expression. Big Boi has already been made aware of the course, recently musing to Creative Loafing that it's "an honor to be studied" and a "super dope" idea. (The duo now joins Beyoncé for college course glory, as she was the lucky recipient of a Lemonade class at the University of Texas at San Antonio last year.) Somehow, Key & Peele will probably find a way to poke fun at this.