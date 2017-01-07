Latest News from Vulture

30 mins ago

Georgia College Offering ‘Southernness’ Course All About OutKast

I'm sorry Ms. Jackson, this course is for real.

11:11 a.m.

The New Rings Trailer Reminds You to Never Click on an Unknown Email Link, As It Was Probably Sent By a Ghost

Does Samara just guess people's email addresses or what?

11:06 a.m.

All of Your Favorite Comedians Discuss Failure in the Trailer for Dying Laughing

"Comedy is purely a result of your ability to withstand self-torture."

10:30 a.m.

Emerald City, NBC’s Wizard of Oz Update, Is a Monotonous Dud

It’s obvious that what NBC wants here is its own answer to The Walking Dead or Game of Thrones.

10:25 a.m.

Tinashe's ‘Company’ Music Video Reminds You That, If Nothing Else, at Least 2017 Will Bring You More Tinashe

May you all have a very Tinashe New Year.

10:17 a.m.

New Riverdale Trailer Serves Up Archie Dark and Hot

Betty and Veronica are there, too, obvi.

9:42 a.m.

Who Dares Disrespect Bette Midler Like This?

A travesty!

9:32 a.m.

Naomi Campbell Says Robbers Attacked and Threatened to Kill Her in Paris in 2012

“It’s a whole ring that’s been happening for a few years now.”

9:27 a.m.

There’s No Woman to Blame for Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Musical Coming to Broadway

Nibble on spongecake and watch the sun bake in celebration.

8:37 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Signs Off Her Final Fox News Show: ‘I’ll See You Again Soon’

Here she comes, NBC.

Load More