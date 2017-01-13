Queen Latifah Says a Living Single Revival Is in the Works

Revival fever strikes again. Queen Latifah stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, where she revealed that a Living Single revival is in the works. The sitcom, which aired from 1993 to 1998, followed six friends living in Brooklyn. The second life of Living Single would mark the first major black '90s sitcom to score a revival, after a verifiable boom of white-led revivals and reboots. In making the announcement, Latifah alluded to the forgotten legacies allotted to black comedies like Living Single. When fellow guest Jason Sudeikis joked of a redux, "I thought Friends was the reboot," Latifah agreed that as Friends became a hit, she "knew we'd already been doing that." It's still very early days for the potential project, which Latifah says is "not there yet, but hopefully we can get it going." Just goes to show that in the modern age, nothing's over(ton) forever.