R. Kelly Also Won't Be Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration, in Case You Were Wondering
Another name scratched off the list.
Scratch R. Kelly's name off of the dwindling list of potential performers for Donald Trump's inauguration. The singer has revealed that he won't be among the lineup at the quickly approaching festivities. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "End. Of. Story," attaching an announcement which read: "Despite the rumors circulating online, R. Kelly will not be performing at this year's inauguration ceremony. Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue." The note came with a subtle nod toward the disturbing source of the speculation: a yellow background. It alludes to the unverified, instantly infamous golden showers report that alleges that Donald Trump paid Russian women to pee on a bed on which the Obamas once slept. On social media, the behavior was quickly linked to R. Kelly, who was accused of having sex with and urinating on an underage girl in 2002. Oh, the ties that bind.
