Don’t Worry, Radiohead Will Be Playing More Than Just Coachella in the U.S. This Year
Catch them March through April while you can.
For those less inclined to make a pilgrimage out to the desert for the purposes of seeing live music with hordes of teens, fear not, because Radiohead has planned ahead. In addition to their headlining sets at this year's controversy-plagued Coachella, the band has announced a short-but-sweet U.S. tour. From March 30 through April 21, they'll hit other parts of California, plus Seattle, New Orleans, Atlanta, Kansas City, and Portland surrounding their Coachella dates. These will be Radiohead's first new shows since last year's world tour, which already made a stop in New York City in case you're feeling left out. Tickets go on sale January 20, but unlike true love, they probably won't wait around all that long for you to commit.