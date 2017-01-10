Regina King Will Produce Programming Through New Development Deal with ABC
The Royal Ties production company will create new projects for ABC Studios.
Regina King is going to need a bigger desk to accommodate her bigger boss chair. The Emmy winning actress, who has been riding strong wave thanks to her work in ABC’s American Crime series, has just signed a two-year production deal with the network to develop content through her company Royal Ties, according to Deadline. King has been doing more and more behind the camera work lately, directing TV episodes for programs like Scandal, Animal Kingdom, The Pitch, and Greenleaf, and Royal Ties will have her working alongside her sister, Reina King, to produce new projects for ABC Studios. All hail the (King) queens.