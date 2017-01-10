Latest News from Vulture

28 mins ago

Donald Trump's Inauguration Planner Promises 'Soft Sensuality' In Lieu Of Celebrities

Chair of the inauguration committee Tom Barrack has plans for "poetic cadence."

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Game Nightmare

This is classic Kim Richards, from beginning to end.

8:59 p.m.

Coen Brothers Entering a New (For Them) Frontier: Directing a TV Series

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will be a limited series Western.

8:59 p.m.

Regina King Will Produce Programming Through New Development Deal with ABC

The Royal Ties production company will create new projects for ABC Studios.

8:53 p.m.

Sara Bareilles in Talks to Join Broadway's Waitress in the Lead Role

The singer who wrote the music for the show will now be performing in it.

8:23 p.m.

In a Close, Close Future — in a City Not So Far Away — George Lucas is Building His $1 Billion Museum in L.A.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has found a home in L.A.'s Exposition Park.

6:02 p.m.

Gaze Upon Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson in the Urban Myths Trailer

Also starring Iwan Rheon as ... Adolf Hitler?

5:42 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week

Japandroids are back!

5:32 p.m.

George R.R. Martin Tells a Fan Winds of Winter Is Coming in 2017, But Knows He’s Said That Before

"I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year)."

5:21 p.m.

Nancy Grace’s New Website Has Reached Real-Deal Nightcrawler Status

Her website will "be the go-to for crime sleuths and people who want knowledge about crime and crime fighting."

