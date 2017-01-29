A Public Memorial for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Is Coming Soon

We have a feeling this is going to have an aura of ... Fisher-approved fun. A public memorial to celebrate the trailblazing lives of mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher is going to be held on March 25 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Todd Fisher, the son of Reynolds and brother of Fisher, outlined the details of the memorial on his website, saying the service will begin at 1 p.m.; he's also very welcoming to those who "want to walk to their final resting place" when the service concludes. "There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis. There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated," Fisher stressed. "There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service." Bring your Prozac pills, it's what Carrie would've wanted.