Ridley Scott Thinks Most Movies Are Bad Now, Superhero Movies Especially So

Ridley Scott may have made some ... polarizing films in recent years (Exodus: Gods and Kings and The Counselor both missed, albeit in truly distinct fashions), but any such personal difficulties haven't stopped Scott from diagnosing the problem with cinema at large. Doing a round of press for Taboo, he revealed his belief that "cinema mainly is pretty bad," a state of affairs that has him "concerned" for his own good-movie-making future. The Alien: Covenant director explained, "I want to keep doing cinema and I hope it doesn't affect those of us who still keep making smart films ... I'm hoping it doesn't affect me." And while Scott's dismay is clearly wide-ranging, there's one genre that seems to draw his ire for being particularly not "smart." Reflecting on why, despite "several" offers, you won't see a Ridley Scott superhero film, Scott said: "I've done that kind of movie — Blade Runner really is a comic strip when you think about it, it's a dark story told in an unreal world. You could almost put Batman or Superman in that world, that atmosphere, except I'd have a fucking good story, as opposed to no story!" And Scott's distaste for superhero movies is not an arbitrary one. His intricately garrulous knock against the genre? "I can't believe in the thin, gossamer tightrope of the non-reality of the situation of the superhero," he says. Oh, is that not what Exodus: Gods and Kings was?