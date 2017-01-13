Surprise! Riz Ahmed Found the Time to Play a Surfer Dude in Girls
When do you sleep, Riz Ahmed?
After The Night Of, you'd think Riz Ahmed would know better than to get with another privileged New York girl. EW shared a first look at Ahmed's surprise appearance in season six of Girls, where he's playing a surf instructor who Hannah meets in the season premiere (we're still in shock). "Riz is incredible," Girls showrunner Jenni Konner told EW. "He's obviously playing a very different kind of character than The Night Of or Rogue One — a full-on surfer dude who pontificates about the water! He dips in and out of Hannah’s life in an important way." The guest star list for the final season of Girls also includes Aidy Bryant, Corey Stoll, Chelsea Peretti, Joy Bryant, and Matthew Rhys, somehow. Riz Ahmed's stellar run of recent projects includes Rogue One, The OA, The Night Of, and Jason Bourne. At this rate, he probably has 15 other roles lined up that he hasn't told us about yet.