Riz Ahmed Brought in His Lawyer John Turturro to Implore You to Raise Money for Syrian Refugees
Ahmed is present with his legal representative, John Turturro.
A message from me + my lawyer about Syrian refugees... pic.twitter.com/SF7ESzOZEa— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) January 31, 2017
John Turturro's John Stone may no longer be tasked with defending Riz Ahmed's Naz on HBO's The Night Of, but it seems that Ahmed has retained him as his legal counsel. The two are asking anyone with some spare change to donate to Syrian refugee relief. Ahmed’s CrowdRise endeavor has almost hit its $150,000 goal, and the various donation levels have concrete items attached to them — $30 buys five blankets, $40 provides one food basket, and so on — so those who give can see how the money is being spent. The two actors also might be providing some closure to Night Of fans who have outstanding questions, or they might just be toying with you.