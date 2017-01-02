Rosie O’Donnell Rings in the New Year With a Series of Tweets Against Donald Trump
Lest we forget what the new year brings.
Lest we forget what the new year brings, Rosie O'Donnell is here to remind us. Over the weekend, O'Donnell — whose Twitter bio reads, "2017 - TIME TO YELL" renewed her feud with President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter with a stream of tweets calling him "a criminal," "a sick man," "mentally unstable," "the world's worst human," and more. Beginning with a response to Trump's tweet on New Year's Eve, in which she talked about resistance, O'Donnell rang in the new year with an all-caps tweet, “TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL,” and linked to an MSNBC article titled “Trump keeps pulling the same trick because it keeps working.” She continued with links to other articles that criticized Trump from CNN, the Huffington Post, and BuzzFeed. Most recently, O'Donnell responded to Fox & Friends coverage of her tweets.
Read some of her tweets and responses below.
@realDonaldTrump - we know what to do RESIST YOU - and everything you represent #notANYONESpresident #resist #liar #cheater #fraud #crook— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 31, 2016
TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL - https://t.co/dkhfSr4Ubc— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017
DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE - https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017
LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA
DT IS MENTALLY ILL - https://t.co/BteaQgsUxJ via @kassyapple #RESIST #FOCUS— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 2, 2017
THE IS THE WORLDS WORST HUMAN #RESISTANCE #Focus https://t.co/o7UZHdvmqn— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 2, 2017
@foxandfriends - and this is shocking to you fox "news"— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 2, 2017