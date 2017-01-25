Roxane Gay Pulled Her Book From Simon & Schuster to Protest Milo Yiannopoulos

Despite Simon & Schuster’s reassurances that alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos’s book would not contain hate speech, author Roxane Gay has chosen to pull her upcoming book from the publisher, saying she “just couldn’t bring [her]self” to turn it in. The book, called How to Be Heard, was supposed to be published under TED Books (a Simon & Schuster imprint) in 2018.

She’s hardly the first author to express their concerns. When news broke that Simon & Schuster had offered Yiannopoulos, who recently mocked a transgender student during one of his controversial college campus visits, a $250,000 book deal, Simon & Schuster faced a wave of backlash from authors and artists including Leslie Jones, who was the target of an online harassment campaign coordinated by Milo’s followers. “You still help them spread their hate,” Jones tweeted at the publisher. And Gay’s response is along similar lines.

“To be clear, this isn’t about censorship,” she wrote in a statement. “Milo has every right to say what he wants to say, however distasteful I and many others find it to be. He doesn’t have a right to have a book published by a major publisher but he has, in some bizarre twist of fate, been afforded that privilege. So be it. I’m not interested in doing business with a publisher willing to grant him that privilege.” Read her complete statement below: