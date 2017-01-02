Good Tidings of 2017: Megan Mullally and Leslie Jordan Flame Rumors of a Will & Grace Revival

Drown your darkest fears of 2017 by dancing to the greatest pop hits of the early aughts: the rumored Will & Grace revival might be a done deal. Ever since the main cast — that's Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Megan Mullally (Karen), and Sean Hayes (Jack) — returned for a special get-out-the-vote video last fall, fans have been fueling their hopes for a return of the sitcom with the news that NBC was in talks for a short reunion series. Now TV Line reports, Leslie Jordan, who played Karen's rival Beverly Leslie, has confirmed in a radio interview with KPBS that the show is a go. "It’s back,” Jordan said. “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season.” Further adding heat to this flaming fire was Mullally's New Year's Day Twitter post. The tweet had a picture of Will & Grace and Jack & Karen throwing their martinis at a camera with the caption "self-explain." Maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves, but this seems like a holigay miracle.