Ryan Gosling Gave the Most Feminist Ryan Gosling Golden Globes Speech

Ryan Gosling — Hollywood's preeminent Ryan — won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and maintained his reputation as the industry's leading feminist husband/regular old charming Canadian. "You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people," the La La Land star said, thanking his co-stars and partner Eva Mendes. "While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn’t taken all of that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be somebody else up here other than me.” That someone else might have been the industry's other Ryan, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.