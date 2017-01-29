RZA Directed an Episode of Iron Fist
He's a big kung fu buff.
RZA is reaffirming his commitment to fists of iron by directing an episode of Iron Fist. The director of 2012's The Man With the Iron Fists helmed the sixth episode of Netflix's upcoming Marvel series, according to star Finn Jones. Jones dropped the news during an Extra Live Q&A, revealing that RZA's involvement was one of the many "very close ties to hip-hop music and the Iron Fist series," as '90s hip-hop is a big part of the show's sound. Jones also praised RZA's vision, saying "he really understands that genre, the martial arts genre." RZA is the latest Wu Tang Clan member to team up with Marvel, after Method Man wrote a Ghost Rider comic.