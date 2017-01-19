Samantha Bee Warmly Welcomes Kellyanne Conway to the Feminism Hall of Fame
The fake news is in!
If feminism is supporting women in achieving their goals no matter what those goals are or how they affect women's access to safe and legal abortions, then Kellyanne Conway, you go girl! Samantha Bee embraces the president-elect's campaign manager as a feminist success story, provided, of course, "'feminist success story" is a phrase, like fake news, that can mean almost anything depending on who's using it. In fact, the only thing not feminist about the Trump campaign is the fact Kellyanne Conway should have won the presidency herself. "Kellyanne is the soulless, Machiavellian despot America deserves," Bee cheers. And who knows? Maybe she's even our very first female president-to-be? Lean in, lady!