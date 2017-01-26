Samantha Bee Explains How Trump’s Inauguration Celebrations Were a Big Frightening Joke
What a day for patriotic white-male mediocrity.
Last Friday, a relatively small number of people gathered in D.C. and by their televisions to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration. It was, as Samantha Bee points out, a pretty sad event, full of anger and fear, much in the style of Trump’s “Goldman Sachs wormtongue,” Steve Bannon. Luckily, at least we were all entertained by the bizarre, occasionally sad, inauguration performances the night before, which were a showcase for “patriotic white-male mediocrity” that, unfortunately, is just the kind of bland glitz to which the president aspires.