Sammy Davis Jr.’s Estate Gives Long-Gestating Biopic the Green Light

Sammy Davis Jr.'s exuberant life seems ripe for the biopic treatment. He was exceedingly talented and stylish, lost his left eye, found Judaism, and was a member of the Rat Pack. After efforts from a handful of Hollywood players — including, for a time, Lee Daniels — Davis's estate has agreed to work with a producing team led by Lionel Richie, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and Mike Menchel. The movie's source will be the entertainer's own words: his 1965 memoir Yes I Can: The Story Of Sammy Davis, Jr., written by Davis, Burt Boyar, and Davis's wife Jane. Davis's children, the heirs of his estate, have supported various biopics off and on, but this project has the support of the entire estate, according to Deadline. "I am happy to tell the whole entire world that my family and I look forward to working with everyone to educate audiences of all ages about our father’s incredible American adventure," Davis's youngest son Manny, the estate administrator, said. Richie said he was pleased to work with the family on a passion project about one of his favorite performers: "It’s an honor for me to bring the life of one of my idols and friends to the screen," he said. Let the Rat Pack dream-casting begin.