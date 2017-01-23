Scientology Official Allegedly Told John Travolta Not to Do Pulp Fiction

The path of the righteous man truly is beset on all sides. According to former Scientology official Mike Rinder, L. Ron Hubbard's church wasn’t thrilled with John Travolta’s interest in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. Travolta asked Rinder to weigh in on the film's screenplay, and it received the Scientology version of two thumbs down. “I’ve got a story about this that I’m not sure I should really tell,” Rinder revealed to Leah Remini on A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. “When Quentin Tarantino approached John Travolta for a role in Pulp Fiction, John asked me to review the script to tell him what I thought, and his role was a heroin-addict assassin, and I said, ‘Oh, John, I don’t think that you should do this.’ What great career advice; I should be an agent.” Rinder's comments were part of a larger conversation with Remini about the church's intimate involvement in its members’ careers and personal lives. Added Rinder, “Sensibly, he ignored me.” As suggested by Travolta's decision to star in the film — he went on to snag an Academy Award nomination for the role — there was never any serious beef with Scientology over Tarantino's hyper-violent neo-noir black comedy. No word on what such a beef would be called in any other nation of the world, though.