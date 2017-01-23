Trump Press Secretary and Noted 'Daft Funk' Fan Sean Spicer Finds Duo's Helmets Childish on Twitter

If you found the new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's first official statement embarrassing (the one in which he tried to claim photo and video evidence of President Trump's less-than-record-breaking inauguration crowds was the media undermining the full might of the audience), then boy, does the internet have some Tweets for you. During the 2014 Grammys the Trump spokesman decided to Tweet about a little duo that was performing that night. "Daft Funk -- this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight - u r blowing it," Spicer wrote. Despite getting Daft Punk's name wrong, and seeming to have no knowledge of the many 10 seconds in the spotlight they had achieved, he went on to write, "was an early and still fan but come on helmets? tey need to grow up."

Daft Funk -- this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight - u r blowing it #GRAMMYs #Grammys2014 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014

@DanDoranBlum was an early and still fan but come on helmets? tey need to grow up — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014

Daft Punk's signature helmets, which they've worn to most of their performances and public appearances since 2001, weren't the only branding choice Spicer has found trouble with. As A.V. Club points out, Spicer has also feuded with Dippin' Dots over the treat's slogan as the "ice cream of the future" for half a decade. He even went so far as to tweet gleefully "ice cream of the past" when the Wall Street Journal reported that the company filed for bankruptcy.

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

Ice Cream of the Past: Dippin' Dots Files for Bankruptcy http://t.co/xPifdujD — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 4, 2011

If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2015

So, guess we should scratch Spicer of the list of advisers who might convince the 45th president to use Twitter less?