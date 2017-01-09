I'm Dying Up Here Trailer: L.A.'s 70s Comedy Scene Is Reborn in Jim Carrey's TV Series
The series premiers June 4 on Showtime.
Where HBO's Vinyl failed to win over audiences with its music period piece, Showtime is hoping to succeed with Jim Carrey's I'm Dying Up Here. Set in L.A. in the '70s and inspired by William Knoedelseder's non-fiction book of the same name, the series follows a group of struggling stand-up comedians trying to make it big. Melissa Leo is the club owner who's calling the shots, while a ragtag group of actors play comedians fighting for stage time. In the trailer there's no shortage of faces telling quick jokes in the smoke-filled room. The series premieres June 4.