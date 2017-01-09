Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

America's Next Top Model Recap: Meat Style Is the New Street Style

It's time to put these gals in a grocery store and let the magic happen.

11:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Summertime Blues

You win, Bravo. I'll watch Summer House. Are you happy now?

10:59 p.m.

L.A. Police Department Doesn't Appreciate Stoner Art, Arrests 'Hollyweed' Prankster For Trespassing

Zachary Cole Fernandez a.k.a. "Jesus Hands" surrendered to L.A.P.D. earlier today.

10:22 p.m.

7 Things David Lynch Said at the Twin Peaks TCA Panel

"Who killed Laura Palmer was a question we did not really want to answer."

9:39 p.m.

I'm Dying Up Here Trailer: L.A.'s 70s Comedy Scene Is Reborn in Jim Carrey's TV Series

The series premiers June 4 on Showtime.

8:30 p.m.

Moby Made a Playlist for a Trump Inaugural Ball He Will Not Be Playing At

The playlist includes Public Enemy and various protest songs, obviously.

6:11 p.m.

Before She Was ‘Over-rated,’ Donald Trump Thought Meryl Streep Was an ‘Excellent’ Actress

Just two years ago.

6:04 p.m.

Election Documentary TRUMPED: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time to Premiere at Sundance

The team behind Showtime's The Circus offers an "unprecedented access" to Trump's presidential campaign.

5:53 p.m.

Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech Boosts Fundraising for the Committee to Protect Journalists

Thanks for being so inspiring, Donald Trump!

5:49 p.m.

Twin Peaks Will Return in May With a 2-Hour Premiere

Get your coffee and doughnuts ready.

