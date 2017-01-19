This Clip From Netflix's Casting JonBenét Doc Will Give You Chills
Coming soon to Netflix.
A new clip from Netflix's JonBenét Ramsey doc needs some kind of NSFW-style tag: Not Safe For People Creeped Out By Kids Asking About Child-Murder? NSFPCOBKAACM? Sure. The new preview of Casting JonBenét is heavy on uncanny valley imagery: eight identically dressed blonde girls giggle as they run to sit in a line of chairs. Then, a small blonde named Hannah steps in the frame for her audition. "Do you know who killed JonBenét Ramsey?" she asks, closing the clapperboard as the screen goes black. The documentary-narrative feature hybrid (think Kate Plays Christine) was one of the first big acquisitions out of this year's Sundance slate, and Netflix describes the film as a "sly and stylized exploration of the world's most sensational child-murder case."