Celebs Turn Out for Women's March and Show Support on Social Media

Massive Women's March movements took place across the country on Saturday, including the main event in Washington and the march populated by actors and industry people at the Sundance Film Festival. And while many celebrities, like Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, and Ashley Judd participated as leaders, giving speeches to packed crowds, others like Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, and Jessica Chastain turned out in solidarity, while more still, like Bryce Dallas Howard and Elizabeth Banks, pledged their support on social media. See the different ways famous supporters got the message out below.

Julianne & I Marching with @hollyedexter in DC. What an inspiring, exciting, gratifying, and… https://t.co/qXW221wF9j — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 21, 2017

Thank you @OBEYGIANT for the posters. Thank you Piper for the signs. Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlon. #WeWomen #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XsENCSH8PT — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 21, 2017

I AM SO PROUD TO HAVE A VAGINA TODAY. #womensmarch so moved by the movement sending GRATITUDE and LOVE to all the marchers — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 21, 2017

We march to show our struggles are not isolated, but bound together by rainbow thread. I don't rise if you don't rise #WomensMarch — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

With the sister wife where I belong @JenniKonner pic.twitter.com/cekd4BEAay — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

All those powerful women. All those people who love them. All demanding more. All across America. Prettiest sight these eyes ever did see ❤️ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

As I celebrate my daughter's 5th bday, I'm thankful to people marching to protect & progress our right to dignity, equality & respect — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) January 21, 2017

Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam in 🇬🇧#womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/fzTtnIA4LP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017

March strong today and be safe!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #WomensMarch — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 21, 2017

I'm in awe of anyone who speaks up, makes sacrifices and takes risks for what they believe in. #WomensMarch L.Stamos Prez Vanguard Found. pic.twitter.com/GGo9z5a82o — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 21, 2017

Thank you dear women of our lives! Thank you for your wisdom, courage, and strength! #100daysofresistance #WomensMarch — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 21, 2017

To everyone marching today in DC and and around the country- thank you for making your voices heard! #MarchOnWashington — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) January 21, 2017

I'm as jaded as anyone but looking at these pictures from the Women's marches all over the country, all over the world - profoundly moving. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 21, 2017

Willow Smith at the #WomensMarch in LA pic.twitter.com/3zAytkiqyx — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 21, 2017