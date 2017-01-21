Celebs Turn Out for Women's March and Show Support on Social Media

Instagram Photo: Karen Brill

Massive Women's March movements took place across the country on Saturday, including the main event in Washington and the march populated by actors and industry people at the Sundance Film Festival. And while many celebrities, like Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, and Ashley Judd participated as leaders, giving speeches to packed crowds, others like Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, and Jessica Chastain turned out in solidarity, while more still, like Bryce Dallas Howard and Elizabeth Banks, pledged their support on social media. See the different ways famous supporters got the message out below.