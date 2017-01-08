See Drew Barrymore's Deadly Secret To Getting a Great Body in Santa Clarita Diet Teaser

It’s not just another bloody diet. Try the #SantaClaritaDiet and get the body you’ve always desired! https://t.co/XTmES4LDQV pic.twitter.com/sJ2h7rw6HM — Santa Clarita Diet (@SCDiet) January 9, 2017

What keeps Drew Barrymore's character in the upcoming Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet so bubbly, charming and pleasing-to-the-eyes? A very specific diet, of course. But before you go rushing out to buy the cookbook, take a closer look at the glass of bloody meat. Yep! She's serving a Hannibal Lecter-approved meal. Up until last week, the cast kept mum about the exact nature of the comedy starring the exceedingly likeable Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, but in the series the 50 First Dates-actress gains a taste for flesh. Barrymore joins the undead and feels all the better for it — eating people is just part of path to becoming her best zombie self.