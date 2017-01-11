See Eddie Vedder Sing at Obama's Farewell Address
Thanks Obama.
Eddie Vedder kicks off #ObamaFarewell in Chicago https://t.co/i8QAwYRjhC— Weijia Jiang (@WeijiaJiangTV) January 11, 2017
While millions of Americans watched Barack Obama's farewell address on screens, an estimated 18,000 went in person to McCormick Place, Chicago to see the president's last speech. Opening for POTUS was none other than Pearl Jam frontman and Illinois native, Eddie Vedder. During the set Vedder performed "Rockin’ In The Free World,” “Something Inside So Strong,” “Rise,” and, with the help of the Chicago Children's Choir “People Have The Power.” It's been a big year for Vedder in Chicago — the rocker also sang his support for his beloved Cubs at a World Series game in Wrigley Field. The videos currently available from tonight's speech were all recorded and uploaded by attendees on social media.
Eddie Vedder and the Chicago Children's Choir at #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/5txgSIBTck— David Lee Matthews (@DavidLMatthews) January 11, 2017