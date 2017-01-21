The First Teasers for FX's Feud: Bette and Joan Cut Straight to the Chase With a Dead Rat Feast
A showdown's a-coming.
Whether you're into Feud: Bette and Joan for the Old Hollywood glamour or for the timeless beef, FX's first promos hyping the Ryan Murphy anthology series have you covered. In one, Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) drives decadently along, head scarf waving in the wind, until she gets cut off at the studio gate by Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange). But lest you think road rage the sole elixir responsible for coaxing out the famous fight, a second promo plays on a scene from What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (the film's making-of being the site of the titular feud) that involves a swanky platter of dead rat. Because, well, you know what they say: Revenge is best served dead rat. Feud: Bette and Joan makes its small screen debut March 5.