See Proof That Game of Thrones's Actor Hafþór Björnsson Really is a Mountain of a Man
Far away from Westeros, Björnsson competed for a <span>Guinness World Record</span> in Italy.
While dragons, direwolves, and snow zombies are the work of CGI on Game of Thrones, rest assured that Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane really is strong enough to wreak all sorts of havoc on Westeros and your laundry room. In a televised Guinness World Record attempt in Italy, Hafþór Björnsson, who played The Mountain in seasons four through six, attempted to hurl a washing machine farther than the current record-holder and fellow beefy dude, Zydrunas Savickas. The effort included a lot less blood than a certain skull-crushing incident from the show, or that time Clegane just cut a horse in two in one swing, but, according to io9, he also was unable to beat Savickas's 13-feet record. While washing machine-throwing isn't his best skill, Björnsson, 2016's second Strongest Man in the World, can at least remember that he has the world record for both Farthest Keg Toss and Who Can Carry Two Fridges On Their Shoulders The Longest. So, maybe if Westeros would hurry up and modernize their appliances beyond fire and more fire, maybe the Mountain could finally get out that aggression on home items instead of sexy princes.