Netflix’s Frontier Trailer Finds Jason Momoa in the Brutal, Unforgiving Wilderness, a.k.a. His Natural Environment
Trundling to Netflix on January 20.
If you're a hypermasculine actor who's not making a period drama in which you trundle through the countryside with a massive beard, fire your agent. Just days before the release of Tom Hardy's Taboo, Netflix has released the trailer for Jason Momoa's Frontier, which stars Momoa as Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-Native American outlaw who fights the Hudson's Bay Company's intrusions into 1700s Canada. The show has already been picked up for a second season. Pray that we do not lose our Aquaman-to-be to a serious case of frostbite.