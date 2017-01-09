Jim Carrey Wore His Best Alice Cooper Makeup While Rocking Out with Alice Cooper

If you found yourself watching Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas over and wondered "what is Jim Carrey up to now?" Well, if you asked that on December 31 (don't worry too much about this strange holiday timeline), then the answer was singing on stage with Alice Cooper. During the shock rocker's annual New Year's Eve benefit concert in Maui, Hawaii, Carrey crashed the stage wearing a shirt befitting the 50th state and the dark eye makeup Cooper made famous. The duo rocked out to two of the music legend's most famous songs "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "School's Out." Cooper is pretty well versed at performing with movie stars — Johnny Depp is a part of the same supergroup Hollywood Vampires that he toured with last year.