Witness for the Prosecution Trailer: Kim Cattrall Seduces Her Way Through an Agatha Christie Mystery
Coming to Acorn TV on January 30.
If Samantha Jones took a trip back to post-WWI Britain, things would probably play out much the same way that they do in Agatha Christie's The Witness for the Prosecution, a TV movie co-produced by the BBC and Brit TV importer Acorn TV. Based on the Christie short story, which was made into a 1957 film with Marlene Dietrich, Witness centers on the murder of Emily French, played by Cattrall, with a cast of very British supporting players that includes Andrea Riseborough, David Haig, Billy Howle, and Monica Dolan. Witness premieres on Acorn on January 30. Get excited to brush up on your knowledge of the British legal system and maybe finally figure out what a barrister is.