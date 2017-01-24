Lily Allen Made a Women’s March Video for Her Rufus Wainwright Cover, So Be Forewarned If You’re Already Down
"I've got a life to lead, America."
You knooooooow, it's been a rough week for a lot of people, despite the fact that it's somehow only Tuesday night. If you are already tired and feeling raw, maybe wait until tomorrow morning to watch Lily Allen's new music video, which overlays her cover of Rufus Wainwright's "Going to a Town," with music by Mark Ronson, on top of footage from Saturday's Women's March on London by filmmaker Bafic. The slo-mo black-and-white imagery, combined with lyrics like, “You took advantage of a world that loved you well,” is a potent mix, so just factor that in when considering your current level of mental and emotional fatigue.