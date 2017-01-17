Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding Costume Is Fearless, and God Help Anyone Who Dares to Disrespect It

Margot Robbie's moment continues.

9:42 a.m.

Ben Affleck’s Live by Night Is Low-Energy Noir

You’re left with a lot of pale characters, secondhand plotting, and second thoughts about the idea of a liberal-humanist gang boss.

9:38 a.m.

Young Thug Let the Director Annotate His New Music Video to Show All the Ways It Went Hilariously Awry

He never actually showed up on set.

9:27 a.m.

Emma Watson Declares Once and for All That Belle Is a Better Disney Princess Than Cinderella

She's only a little biased.

9:20 a.m.

Chelsea Handler Has a Take: The Rise of The Kardashians Led to Trump's Presidency

"We’ve turned into a reality show."

8:58 a.m.

Don’t Worry, Radiohead Will Be Playing More Than Just Coachella in the U.S. This Year

Catch them March through April while you can.

2:01 a.m.

Michael Strahan Is in It to Win Pyramid on the Tonight Show, Even If He Loses

Bryce Dallas Howard doesn't share his competitive spirit.

1:25 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Donald Trump’s Tweets About Civil-Rights Hero John Lewis

"As usual Donald Trump took it to an all-new, super-racist level."

1:15 a.m.

Van Jones Discusses How, Unlike You ‘Data Dummies,’ He Foresaw Trump’s Presidential Win

Hindsight is 20/20. Foresight is 1/20.

12:45 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: Make Corinne Great Again

What are the Backstreet Boys doing in this episode?

Load More