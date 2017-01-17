Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding Costume Is Fearless, and God Help Anyone Who Dares to Disrespect It
Margot Robbie's moment continues.
Margot Robbie, an actress best known for playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and for being everywhere last year for reasons that cannot be fully explained, was spotted on the set of her new Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya on Monday in her full Harding get-up. For those who aren't acquainted with the inevitable subject of a future season of Ryan Murphy's Feud, Harding is most famous for her connection to the 1994 attack on rival figure-skater Nancy Kerrigan, which was orchestrated by Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly (who will be played Sebastian Stan in the biopic). For the role, Robbie has donned a sweater, a bodysuit, and some Nicole Kidman-in-The-Hours–esque facial prosthetics. For comparison, here are some photos of Margot Robbie out of her costume, and here is a photo of Tonya Harding in 1994. Amy Adams, as usual, was robbed!