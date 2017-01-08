Give Meryl Streep an Emmy for Her Incredible Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

When Meryl Streep took the stage to accept the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille award, the actress took a powerful stance against Donald Trump. The most powerful performance of the year, she said, didn't deserve an award: It was when the president-elect mocked a journalist's disability. "It kind of broke my heart. I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life. This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone on a public platform — by someone powerful — filters down into everyone's life." Streep impressively named a handful of the night's nominees born outside of the United States, reminding everyone of xenophobia's toxicity: "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners,” Streep said. “And if you kick ’em all out, you’ll have nothing left to watch but football mixed marital arts, which are not the arts!” Streep ended her remarks with fitting words from the late Carrie Fisher: "As my friend the dear, departed Princess Leia said: Take your broken heart, make it into art."