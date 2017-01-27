Missy Elliott Is Back Twice Over With Music Video for New Single 'I'm Better'

There's a lot of slow writhing happening.

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Do Angst the Sultry Way in 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video

Academy, are you listening?

Jake Gyllenhaal Questions Lack of Oscars Love for Ryan Reynolds' 'Extraordinary' Work in Deadpool

“We're Bad People” is an acting tour de force.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: Locked Up

White pays tribute to her longtime friend.

Betty White Remembers Having 'Some of the Best Times of My Life' With Mary Tyler Moore

Let's just say she was dedicated.

Brittany Snow Sacrificed Her Rib for Her Art in Bushwick

He could not resist the pun.

Jerry Seinfeld Lands in Hot Water Over Bozo Black Lives Matter Tweet

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

11 Lines From the Riverdale Pilot I Refuse to Believe Teens Would Say in Real Life

Archie and friends have been watching a lot of Mad Men.