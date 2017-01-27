Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Do Angst the Sultry Way in 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video
There's a lot of slow writhing happening.
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's music video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" is here, and, well, it's kind of uncomfortable. The duo is kept apart for most of it, with lots of separate shots of Swift and Malik looking too distraught by their passion to do anything but slowly writhe and occasionally throw a lamp at the wall. Malik's mumblecore lip syncing also may give the impression of someone who finds the very task of filming a music video physically painful, but the catchy release is for the Fifty Shades of Darker soundtrack, after all, so it's possible that the want-to-be-anywhere-else acting technique is house style. Watch Swift and Malik sexily bear the weight of their romantic distress above.