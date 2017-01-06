The Cheesy Hairstyles Favored by Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux in Their New Netflix Thriller Will Leave You Mute

By

Let's set the scene: Duncan Jones, director of the upcoming Netflix thriller Mute, sits down one day with the film’s hairstylist. “So, Mute. It’s a gangster movie set in futuristic Berlin," he says. "Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux play these two 'wisecracking American surgeons' whom Alexander Skarsgård, who of course plays a mute bartender, encounters while searching for his disappeared lover.” The hairstylist abruptly puts up a hand to silence him. “Say no more,” he/she whispers. “Say not one word more. I know exactly what you want.” And it was so.

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix