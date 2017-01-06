The Cheesy Hairstyles Favored by Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux in Their New Netflix Thriller Will Leave You Mute
You know, the film industry should celebrate hairstylists more.
Let's set the scene: Duncan Jones, director of the upcoming Netflix thriller Mute, sits down one day with the film’s hairstylist. “So, Mute. It’s a gangster movie set in futuristic Berlin," he says. "Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux play these two 'wisecracking American surgeons' whom Alexander Skarsgård, who of course plays a mute bartender, encounters while searching for his disappeared lover.” The hairstylist abruptly puts up a hand to silence him. “Say no more,” he/she whispers. “Say not one word more. I know exactly what you want.” And it was so.