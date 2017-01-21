Scarlett Johansson at Women's March on Washington: 'Don't Let the Feelings of Helplessness Make You Complacent'

Scarlett Johansson appeared at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, giving a passionate speech about the importance of Planned Parenthood and women's healthcare, as well as making an appeal to President Trump to work on behalf of all of his constituents. Johansson began her speech by saying that though as a public figure, she likes to keep her personal life private, "I feel that in the face of this current political climate, it is vital that we all make it our mission to get really, really personal." The actress proceeded to share the life-saving experiences that she and close friends have had at Planned Parenthood, explaining, "there are real and devastating consequences to limiting access to what should be considered basic healthcare." Johansson then addressed Trump directly, saying,"President Trump, I did not vote for you. That said ... I want to be able to support you, but first I ask that you support me." In the absence of such support, Johansson urges that you "don't let the feelings of helplessness make you complacent" in the fight against him. Johansson's speech was eventually cut short by a sound outage, but watch its beginning above.