Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange Serve You Their Best Bette and Joan in New Feud Stills

You're going to do a lot of pearl clutching watching the pearl clutching that goes down in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Bette and Joan. FX has released a set of new stills from the anthology series, which will focus on the infamous backstage rivalry between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) on the set of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. Photo: FX

I mean, excuse me? This look alone is almost enough to make you forget that Susan Sarandon's primary feud is with Debra Messing.

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford. Photo: FX

Feud premieres on March 5. We suggest hosting viewing parties with a lot of gin.