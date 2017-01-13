See the First Trailer for Crackle's New Snatch Series

Crackle TV has found success with series like Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Martin Freeman’s freshly renewed StartUp, and the digital network has just released the first trailer for its highest profile series yet. The 10-episode series adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s breakout film from 2000 tells the story of a real life heist that took place in London. A group of young rapscallions (it’s so Ritchie already!) happen upon a truck full of gold bullion, and quickly end up in over their heads as “rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters, and local villains” all come out of the woodwork to get in on the loot. It will be raucous. It will be madcap. It will be violent, and it will be vulgar. At least it will be all those things if it properly honors the legacy of Guy Ritchie. The intriguing ensemble cast includes Rupert Grint, Dougray Scott, and Ed Westwick, and they’ll be coming to an internet near you on March 16.