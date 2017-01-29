I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore and Dina Win Top Sundance Prizes
Get your award season goggles on.
The jury's out! The comedy-thriller I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore has taken the top honor at this year's Sundance Film Festival, beating out a jam-packed competition slate that included hundreds of diverse and genre-bending films. Serving as the directorial debut for Macon Blair, Anymore stars indie favorite Melanie Lynskey as a depressed woman who chooses to thoroughly investigate her simple home burglary in the hopes of giving her life meaning; also along for the adventure is her annoying neighbor, who's played by Elijah Wood. (And good news — if you're intrigued by the logline, there's already a trailer and it's coming to Netflix next month!) Also coming out on top at the festival is Dina, which won the documentary prize for its unconventional look at a romance between two adults with differing neurological conditions. The complete list of winners can be browsed through below.
U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Directing Award
Eliza Hittman, Beach Rats
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Ingrid Goes West
Matt Spicer, David Branson Smith
Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director
Maggie Betts, Novitiate
Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance
Chanté Adams, Roxanne Roxanne
Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Yellow Birds
U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize
Dina
Directing Award
Peter Nicks, The Force
The Orwell Award
Icarus
Special Jury Award for Storytelling
Strong Island
Special Jury Award for Editing
Unrest
Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking
Step
U.S. Dramatic Audience Award
Crown Heights
U.S. Documentary Audience Award
Chasing Coral
World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award
Sueño en Otro Idioma (I Dream In Another Language)
Mexico/Netherlands
World Cinema Documentary Audience Award
Joshua: Teenager Vs Superpower
U.S.A.
WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize
The Nile Hilton Incident
Sweden/Germany/Denmark
Special Jury Award For Directing
God’s Own Country
United Kingdom
Special Jury Award for Screenwriting
Pop Aye
Singapore/Thailand
Special Jury Award for Cinematic Vision
Free And Easy
Hong Kong
Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Axolotl Overkill
Germany
WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize
Last Men In Aleppo
Denmark/Syria
Directing Award
Winnie
France/Netherlands/South Africa
Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling
Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World
Canada
Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision
Motherland
U.S.A./Philippines
Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Machines
India/Germany/Finland
OTHER AWARDS
Next Audience Award
Gook
U.S.A
The Short Film Grand Jury Prize
And so we put goldfish in the pool.
Japan
The Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction
Lucia, Before And After
U.S.A.
The Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction
And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye
Chile, U.S.A.
The Short Film Jury Award: Non-fiction
Alone
U.S.A.
The Short Film Jury Award: Animation
Broken – The Women’s Prison At Hoheneck
Germany
A Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Dadyaa — The Woodpeckers Of Rotha
Nepal, France
A Short Film Special Jury Award for Editing
Laps
U.S.A.