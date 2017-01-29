I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore and Dina Win Top Sundance Prizes

The jury's out! The comedy-thriller I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore has taken the top honor at this year's Sundance Film Festival, beating out a jam-packed competition slate that included hundreds of diverse and genre-bending films. Serving as the directorial debut for Macon Blair, Anymore stars indie favorite Melanie Lynskey as a depressed woman who chooses to thoroughly investigate her simple home burglary in the hopes of giving her life meaning; also along for the adventure is her annoying neighbor, who's played by Elijah Wood. (And good news — if you're intrigued by the logline, there's already a trailer and it's coming to Netflix next month!) Also coming out on top at the festival is Dina, which won the documentary prize for its unconventional look at a romance between two adults with differing neurological conditions. The complete list of winners can be browsed through below.

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION



Grand Jury Prize

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Directing Award

Eliza Hittman, Beach Rats

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

Ingrid Goes West

Matt Spicer, David Branson Smith

Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director

Maggie Betts, Novitiate

Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance

Chanté Adams, Roxanne Roxanne

Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Yellow Birds

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize

Dina

Directing Award

Peter Nicks, The Force

The Orwell Award

Icarus

Special Jury Award for Storytelling

Strong Island

Special Jury Award for Editing

Unrest

Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking

Step

U.S. Dramatic Audience Award

Crown Heights

U.S. Documentary Audience Award

Chasing Coral

World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award

Sueño en Otro Idioma (I Dream In Another Language)

Mexico/Netherlands

World Cinema Documentary Audience Award

Joshua: Teenager Vs Superpower

U.S.A.

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION



Grand Jury Prize

The Nile Hilton Incident

Sweden/Germany/Denmark

Special Jury Award For Directing

God’s Own Country

United Kingdom

Special Jury Award for Screenwriting

Pop Aye

Singapore/Thailand

Special Jury Award for Cinematic Vision

Free And Easy

Hong Kong

Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Axolotl Overkill

Germany

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION



Grand Jury Prize

Last Men In Aleppo

Denmark/Syria

Directing Award

Winnie

France/Netherlands/South Africa

Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Canada

Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision

Motherland

U.S.A./Philippines

Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Machines

India/Germany/Finland

OTHER AWARDS

Next Audience Award

Gook

U.S.A

The Short Film Grand Jury Prize

And so we put goldfish in the pool.

Japan

The Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction

Lucia, Before And After

U.S.A.

The Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction

And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye

Chile, U.S.A.

The Short Film Jury Award: Non-fiction

Alone

U.S.A.

The Short Film Jury Award: Animation

Broken – The Women’s Prison At Hoheneck

Germany

A Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Dadyaa — The Woodpeckers Of Rotha

Nepal, France

A Short Film Special Jury Award for Editing

Laps

U.S.A.

